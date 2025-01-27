We've got another exciting ACC matchup on the college basketball schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Duke Blue Devils are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 17-2 overall and 11-0 at home, while North Carolina State is 9-10 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Blue Devils are 19-1 in their last 20 games against NC State at home.

Duke is favored by 20.5 points in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 133 points.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on North Carolina State vs. Duke. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Duke vs. North Carolina State spread: Duke -20.5

Duke vs. North Carolina State over/under: 133 points

Duke vs. North Carolina State money line: Duke: -3571, NC State: +1525

Why NC State can cover

North Carolina State is headed into Monday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping its fourth straight game on Saturday. The Wolfpack fell 63-57 to SMU. The match marked the Wolfpack's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Marcus Hill, who posted 14 points and two steals. For the season, Hill is averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. NC State is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Duke.

Why Duke can cover

Meanwhile, Duke entered its tilt with Wake Forest on Saturday with 12 consecutive wins but the Blue Devils enter tonight's game with 13. Duke came out on top against the Demon Deacons by a score of 63-56. Among those leading the charge was Cooper Flagg, who racked up 24 points in addition to seven rebounds and six assists.

Duke smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. The Blue Devils have won 11 consecutive games at home and are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games played in January. Duke ranks fourth in the nation in scoring defense, giving up 59.3 points per game on average.

How to make Duke vs. North Carolina State picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. North Carolina State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70% of simulations.

So who wins NC State vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time?