The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena in the 2024 ACC Tournament. Duke finished the regular season 24-7 and earned a double bye as the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, while NC State has already ripped off two wins this postseason as the No. 10 seed. The Blue Devils have won two of the last three head-to-head meetings but the Wolfpack have covered the spread in two of those contests.

This time around, the Blue Devils are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina State odds and the over/under is 148.5 points. Before entering any Duke vs. North Carolina State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on North Carolina State vs. Duke. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Duke vs. North Carolina State spread: Duke -11.5

Duke vs. North Carolina State over/under: 148.5 points

Duke vs. North Carolina State money line: Duke: -715, North Carolina State: +485

Duke vs. North Carolina State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Duke

Duke unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Saturday. The Blue Devils fell 84-79 to the UNC Tar Heels to give their arch-rivals sole possession of the ACC regular-season title. Kyle Filipowski scored 23 points with seven rebounds and three blocks in the loss. Jared McCain also pitched in 19 points and seven rebounds.

Filipowski is averaging 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in his sophomore season. Meanwhile, McCain is averaging 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in his freshman campaign and is shooting 40.6% from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about North Carolina State

North Carolina State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. The Wolfpack took down the Syracuse Orange 83-65 to keep their darkhorse ACC championship hopes alive. Michael O'Connell scored 16 points and had two steals, while Mohamed Diarra finished with eight points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

NC State has knocked off Louisville and Syracuse to earn its way into the quarterfinals but likely needs to win out to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament after losing its last four regular-season contests. The Wolfpack are winning the turnover battle 33-18 during their current ACC Tournament run and stealing possessions could help them level the playing field against the Blue Devils.

How to make Duke vs. North Carolina State picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. North Carolina State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 28-18 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks this season, and find out.