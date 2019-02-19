Duke vs. North Carolina: Ticket prices for ACC rivalry game nearing $3,000 just to get in the building

If the two numbers besides Duke and North Carolina representing their respective standings in the latest AP Top 25 poll don't portray just how big Wednesday's matchup is, another one will: $4,670.

That's how much the average listing price for the rivalry game in Durham is currently running on the secondary market, according to StubHub. The cheapest ticket just to get in the door? A whopping $2,927 including estimated fees. That's not much less expensive than the "get-in" price for the 2019 Super Bowl!

Considering the venue and the circumstances, the sky-high ticket prices make sense. For as big a brand as Duke is, the capacity of Cameron Indoor Stadium is less than 10,000 -- and the floor seats are for students. That leaves the rest of the crowd to fend for a place to watch, and because supply is thin and demand to watch Zion Williamson, Duke's star freshman, is high, ticket prices are rising.

Adding to the always-hot ticket demand to watch Williamson and his fab freshmen teammates RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones, all of which could be first-rounders this summer, is that Duke re-earned the No. 1 spot in the rankings this week. UNC, meanwhile, is No. 8.

Oh, and Duke-UNC is *kind of* a big deal, too. The rivalry is considered the best in college basketball.

But to see it for yourself, it might cost you.