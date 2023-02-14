Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Duke

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-15; Duke 17-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Duke Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

Duke came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 69-62. Duke got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jeremy Roach (16), guard Tyrese Proctor (14), guard Jacob Grandison (11), and forward Dariq Whitehead (10).

Meanwhile, Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 93-87 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. A silver lining for Notre Dame was the play of forward Nate Laszewski, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and eight boards.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won eight out of their last 11 games against Notre Dame.