Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Duke
Current Records: Notre Dame 10-15; Duke 17-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Duke Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.
Duke came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 69-62. Duke got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jeremy Roach (16), guard Tyrese Proctor (14), guard Jacob Grandison (11), and forward Dariq Whitehead (10).
Meanwhile, Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 93-87 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. A silver lining for Notre Dame was the play of forward Nate Laszewski, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and eight boards.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won eight out of their last 11 games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 31, 2022 - Duke 57 vs. Notre Dame 43
- Feb 09, 2021 - Notre Dame 93 vs. Duke 89
- Dec 16, 2020 - Duke 75 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Duke 94 vs. Notre Dame 60
- Jan 28, 2019 - Duke 83 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Mar 08, 2018 - Duke 88 vs. Notre Dame 70
- Jan 29, 2018 - Duke 88 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Mar 11, 2017 - Duke 75 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Jan 30, 2017 - Duke 84 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Mar 10, 2016 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Duke 79
- Jan 16, 2016 - Notre Dame 95 vs. Duke 91