The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams are 2-2 on the season. Notre Dame is 1-1 at home, while the Blue Devils are 0-0 on the road. The Blue Devils have won and covered in each of the last six head-to-head matchups against the Fighting Irish.

However, Duke is 0-4 against the spread in 2020-21 and Notre Dame is 2-2 against the number. This time around, the Blue Devils are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 8-4 on all its top-rated picks and returning well over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Notre Dame. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Duke vs. Notre Dame:

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Notre Dame +3.5

Duke vs. Notre Dame over-under: 146 points

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Duke -160, Notre Dame +140

Latest Odds: Notre Dame Fighting Irish +3.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats by a final score of 64-63. Among those leading the charge for Notre Dame was forward Nate Laszewski, who had 21 points along with nine rebounds. Laszewski is averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season.

Prentiss Hubb averages 21.3 points and 4.3 assists per game to lead the team and he's shooting 15-of-36 from the 3-point line this season. Hubb has scored just 20 points in two previous matchups with Duke, so the Fighting Irish will need to get their leading scorer going on Wednesday night.

What you need to know about Duke

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini at home by a decisive 83-68 margin. Duke's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Matthew Hurt, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Jeremy Roach, who had 13 points and seven assists. Hurt had 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists last season against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame was pulverized by Duke 94-60 when the two teams previously met in February. The Blue Devils have won six straight against the Fighting Irish and they've covered the spread in each of those matchup as well. In addition, Duke is 12-5 in its last 17 games when playing as the favorite.

How to make Duke vs. Notre Dame picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Duke? And which side of the spread is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.