Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

The Blue Devils will try to avoid a slip-up when No. 7 Duke hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC matchup on Saturday. The Blue Devils (21-3) have won six in a row, including a tough 70-65 victory at No. 8 Florida State on the road on Monday. The Irish (15-9) lost 50-49 in overtime against Virginia on Tuesday. Duke relies on its usual array of young talent and depth and has the No. 3 scoring offense in the nation, while Notre Dame has an ACC Player of the Year candidate in senior forward John Mooney.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Duke odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 151.

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Blue Devils -12.5

Duke vs. Notre Dame over-under: 151

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Blue Devils -929, Fighting Irish +587

DUKE: G Tre Jones is averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games.

ND: The Irish lead the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.74.

Why Duke can cover

Duke is 12-12 against the spread this season, and the roster is loaded with talent, led by center Vernon Carey. The 6-foot-10 freshman scores 17.5 points and grabs 8.9 rebounds per game. Tre Jones is only a sophomore, but he is a leader and does everything for the team. The guard averages 6.6 assists, 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Freshman Cassius Stanley joins him in the backcourt and chips in 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Freshman forward Matthew Hurt also average in double figures, scoring 10.5 per game and shooting 40.4 percent on a team-high 89 three-point attempts. Sophomore Joey Baker also shoots better than 40 percent from long range in just over 13 minutes a game for the Blue Devils, who are 3-2 against the spread on four or more days of rest.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Notre Dame spread. Notre Dame is 5-2-1 against the spread after a loss, and the Irish have been putting up a fight all year. They would be near NCAA locks if a few more bounces went their way. They lost to Florida State and Louisville by a combined four points, and Mooney gives them a chance no matter the opponent. The senior is an almost automatic double-double, averaging 16.3 points and ranking second in the nation at 13 rebounds per game.

The Irish, who are 8-4-1 against the spread in ACC games, do a great job of moving the ball around to keep teams off balance. Sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb leads the team with 4.6 assists, while senior Rex Pflueger gets 3.7, and seven players average more than 18 minutes and five points.

How to make Duke vs. Notre Dame picks

