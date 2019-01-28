Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, line: College basketball picks and top predictions from model on 22-10 run

NBA talent is plentiful on Duke's roster with Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, the possible No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft. They're 11-8 against the spread this season, but have failed to cover three of their last four. On Monday night, they travel to take on Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET. Despite the Irish playing in South Bend with the home crowd behind them, the Blue Devils are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, up a half-point from where the line opened. Bettors have been backing the Over ahead of tipoff, with the total sitting at 152.5, up three from where it started. The Irish desperately need a strong showing after winning just one of their first seven ACC games, while Duke has its eye on a conference crown and a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Before locking in your own Duke vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 13 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-10 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model takes aim at Notre Dame vs. Duke. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has a strong against the spread pick, saying one side hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows that few, if any, teams around the nation can match the sheer talent level that Duke puts on the floor every night. This might be among Coach K's most loaded rosters in almost 30 years at Duke, and it starts with Williamson.

A human highlight reel who already has some NBA teams thinking about tanking down the stretch, the 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman averages 21.7 points per game and just under 10 boards per contest. The model is projecting 23.5 points and 9.9 rebounds for him on Monday. Flanked by other possible lottery picks like Barrett and Cam Reddish, Duke has the potential to overwhelm Notre Dame on Monday and run the Irish out of the gym.

But all that talent doesn't guarantee that the Blue Devils will cover the Duke vs. Notre Dame spread on Monday.

The Irish enter this contest with an 11-9 record overall, but earlier this month they easily covered a big spread against North Carolina in a 75-69 loss. And Vegas has been overvaluing Duke recently. The Blue Devils have covered in just one of their past five games. They were favored by a whopping 22.5 points Saturday against Georgia Tech but won by just 13.

Who wins Duke vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Notre Dame vs. Duke spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players the last two years.