The Duke Blue Devils look to snap a two-game losing skid when they take on the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish in ACC action on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish (7-10), who have won four of their past six games, are 12th in the ACC at 4-7. The Blue Devils (7-7), who are coming off a 91-87 loss against North Carolina on Saturday, are tied for eighth in the conference with Pittsburgh at 5-5. Duke is 6-3 on its home floor, while Notre Dame is 3-5 on the road.

Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 27-7, including a 9-1 edge in games played at Durham. The Blue Devils are seven-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 148.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Notre Dame. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Notre Dame vs. Duke:

Notre Dame vs. Duke spread: Duke -7

Notre Dame vs. Duke over-under: 148.5 points

ND: Senior forward Juwan Durham is hitting 65 percent of his field goals over the past seven games

DU: Senior guard Jordan Goldwire leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio at plus-2.6

Why Duke can cover



The Blue Devils have three players averaging in double figures and six who average 6.9 points or better. Sophomore Matthew Hurt continues to lead the way for Duke and is in the mix for not only the ACC Player of the Year, but also the league's Most Improved Player. Hurt is the ACC's second-leading scorer at 18 points per game as well as in conference play (17.6). He is fourth in field goal percentage at 53.1 percent, 11th in most made threes per game (2.1) and 12th in rebounding (7.1). He has scored in double figures in all but one game this season, and scored 18 points against Notre Dame in the first meeting this year.

Making a great first impression for the Blue Devils is freshman DJ Steward, who has already been twice named ACC Freshman of the Week. He is Duke's second-leading scorer at 13.3 points per game. He posted a 19-point, five-rebound and three-assist effort against Georgia Tech on Jan. 26. He added an ACC career-high of 21 in the win over Wake Forest on Jan. 9. In the first meeting, he scored 16 at Notre Dame on Dec. 16.

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish have five players who average 9.7 points or better per game, including junior forward Nate Laszewski who leads Notre Dame in scoring at 15.5 points and rebounds at 7.8 per game. He is connecting on 64.3 percent of his shots from the floor, including 52.5 percent from 3-point range. Laszewski led the Irish with 27 points on 11 of 13 shooting with four 3-pointers at Georgia Tech on Saturday. It was his team-high fourth 20-point game this season. He has reached double figures 13 times this season and has two double-doubles.

Also powering Notre Dame is junior guard Prentiss Hubb, who is averaging 14.5 points, 5.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He has registered 15 steals on the season. He recorded his second consecutive double-double at Georgia Tech, scoring 15 points with 10 assists. For his career, Hubb has started 77 of 82 games and is averaging 11 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Duke picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams combine for 151 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Duke? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.