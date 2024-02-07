No. 9 Duke (16-5) will try to get back on track when it hosts Notre Dame (7-15) on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 93-84 loss at No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday, falling to third place in the ACC standings. Notre Dame has lost six consecutive games since beating Georgia Tech in overtime at the beginning of January. These teams have already met once this season, with the Blue Devils picking up a 67-59 road win on Jan. 6.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is favored by 17 points in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is 134 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Notre Dame-Duke. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Duke -17

Duke vs. Notre Dame over/under: 134 points

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Duke -1980, Notre Dame +1000

Why Duke can cover

Notre Dame is playing on the road for the third consecutive game after losing to Virginia and Pittsburgh by double digits. The Fighting Irish have now lost six straight games overall, bringing up the rear in the ACC standings. Duke is coming off just its second loss in the last two months, and it will be motivated to bounce back against a team at the bottom of the conference.

Freshman guard Jared McCain scored 23 points and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds against the Tar Heels, helping Duke shoot 50% or better from the floor for the ninth time this season. The Blue Devils have already picked up one win over Notre Dame, as Mark Mitchell scored 23 points to help his team win their first road game of the season. Duke has won 10 of its last 11 games against the Fighting Irish.

Why Notre Dame can cover

While Notre Dame is amid a six-game skid, the Fighting Irish have remained competitive in league play. They have not lost any of those games by more than 12 points, despite three of those games coming on the road. The Fighting Irish already covered the spread once when these teams met in early January, easily staying within the 14.5-point spread in a game that they led by as many as nine points.

Freshman guard Markus Burton led the team with 18 points and four assists, while sophomore forward Kebba Njie added nine points and 10 rebounds. Burton is averaging a team-high 16.0 points and 4.0 assists, sitting ahead of sophomore guard J.R. Konieczny (9.4 ppg). Duke has only covered the spread once in its last six games.

How to make Duke vs. Notre Dame picks

