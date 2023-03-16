Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Duke

Regular Season Records: Oral Roberts 30-4; Duke 26-8

What to Know

The #12 Duke Blue Devils and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to clash at 7:10 p.m. ET March 16 at Amway Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Virginia Cavaliers, winning 59-49. The Blue Devils can attribute much of their success to center Kyle Filipowski, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, and guard Jeremy Roach, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles took their matchup last week with ease, bagging a 92-58 victory over the North Dakota State Bison. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 10.5 points in Oral Roberts' favor. Five players on Oral Roberts scored in the double digits: guard Max Abmas (26), forward Patrick Mwamba (20), guard Issac McBride (10), forward DeShang Weaver (10), and forward Connor Vanover (10). Mwamba hadn't helped his team much against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Patrick Mwamba's points were the most he has had all year.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Duke enters the game with only 63.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. But Oral Roberts ranks third in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.2 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.