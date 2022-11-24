The Oregon State Beavers will take on the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils at 3 p.m. ET Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It is a quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy, taking place in Portland, Ore. The Blue Devils are 4-1 while Oregon State is 3-1.

The Blue Devils are favored by 21.5 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 137. Before entering any Duke vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oregon State vs. Duke spread: Oregon State +21.5

Oregon State vs. Duke over/under: 137 points

Oregon State vs. Duke money line: Oregon State +2000, Duke -10000

What you need to know about Oregon State

Oregon State received a tough blow on Saturday as it fell 79-66 to the Portland State Vikings. Oregon State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Glenn Taylor Jr., who had 25 points. He was efficient both from the floor and the line as he knocked down 6 of 8 field goal attempts and 13 of 15 free throw attempts.

The Beavers are really struggling from beyond the arc as they rank among the bottom 10 in the country in both made three-pointers and three-point percentage. But the team is stout inside the arc on the other end of the court as Oregon State's 5.5 blocks per game rank among the top 10 percent of teams in the nation. Three different players average at least one block per game and Dzmitry Ryuny ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 2.0 blocks per night.

What you need to know about Duke

As for Duke, it has more to be thankful for after its matchup against the Bellarmine Knights on Monday. Duke enjoyed a cozy 74-57 win over Bellarmine. Among those leading the charge for the Blue Devils was center Kyle Filipowski, who had 18 points along with eight boards.

Filipowski was one of five five-star prospects that are part of Duke's freshmen class, and he's leading the team with 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds. Another one is fellow freshman Mark Mitchell who ranks third on the team with 11.6 points. The Blue Devils' top returning player is junior Jeremy Roach, who leads the team in assists (3.6) and steals (1.2) while ranking second with 12.2 points per game.

