Duke vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Duke

Current Records: Pittsburgh 13-7; Duke 16-3

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the #9 Duke Blue Devils and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 18 matchups -- so hopefully Pitt likes a good challenge.

The Blue Devils made easy work of the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last week and carried off an 89-59 victory. It was another big night for forward Matthew Hurt, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Pitt came up short against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, falling 69-61. Guard Justin Champagnie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points along with nine boards.

Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last Tuesday, where they covered a 19-point spread.

Duke's win brought them up to 16-3 while Pitt's loss pulled them down to 13-7. Duke is 13-2 after wins this season, and Pitt is 5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $109.32

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 16-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last five games against Pittsburgh.