Duke vs. Pittsburgh odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from computer on 22-13 run

The Blue Devils are looking to get back on a roll when No. 9 Duke hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday night in an ACC battle. Duke rebounded from a two-game losing streak with a 30-point victory against Miami on Jan. 21 to improve to 16-3. The Panthers (13-7) have lost three of their lost five, including a 69-61 setback against Syracuse on Saturday. The Blue Devils are led by young stars in freshman Vernon Carey at center and sophomore guard Tre Jones, while Pitt has former Duke player and assistant coach Jeff Capel running the show from the bench.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils are a 16-point favorite in the latest Duke vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 138. Before considering any Pittsburgh vs. Duke picks or college basketball predictions, make sure to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh spread: Blue Devils -16

Duke vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 138

Duke vs. Pittsburgh money line: Blue Devils -1704, Panthers +927

DUKE: G Cassius Stanley is averaging 16.2 points over the last six games.

PITT: G Ryan Murphy has hit 10 of 22 three-pointers (45.4 percent) over the last four games.

Why Duke can cover

Duke is 5-3 against the spread in conference games this season, and the 6-10 Carey has been tough for teams to handle. He averages 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds and also blocks 1.7 shots per game. Jones knows how to find him and his teammates, averaging 6.8 assists and chipping in 14.9 points. Jones also can hit from outside, shooting 35.9 percent on 3-pointers.

Freshman forward Matthew Hurt is the top shooter from long range, making 43.2 percent of his team-high 74 tries. Hurt scores 12.2 points per game, and freshman guard Cassius Stanley adds 12.2 and hits at a 37.8 percent rate for beyond the arc. Duke shoots 36.6 percent as a team. The Blue Devils have a lot of depth, and sophomore guard Joey Baker also can hit the big shots.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Pittsburgh spread. Pitt has covered the spread in four of its six games after a loss this season, and Capel stresses defense and has his young team buying in. The Panthers get 7.7 steals per game, led by sophomore Trey McGowens with two per contest. Forward Terrell Brown blocks 1.9 shots in under 20 minutes per game as Pitt often relies on a guard-heavy lineup.

McGowens also is the top scorer at 13.1 points per game for the Panthers, who have covered the spread in their last four Tuesday games. Fellow sophomore Xavier Johnson runs the point, averaging 5.3 assists, and freshman Justin Champagnie is the top rebounder at seven per game.

How to make Duke vs. Pittsburgh picks

