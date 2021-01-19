The Duke Blue Devils will look to continue their mastery of the Pittsburgh Panthers when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (5-3) have won five straight in the series and seven of the past eight meetings. Duke and Pittsburgh (7-2) are tied for fourth in the conference at 3-1. The Blue Devils are 1-1 on the road, while Pitt is 4-2 at home.

Tip-off from Petersen Center in Pittsburgh is slated for 9 p.m. ET. Duke holds a 13-7 edge in the all-time series, including a 7-1 advantage since the Panthers entered the ACC in 2013-14. The Blue Devils are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Pittsburgh odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141.5. Before making any Pittsburgh vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Pitt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Pitt vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Pittsburgh spread: Duke -2.5

Duke vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 141.5 points

Duke vs. Pittsburgh money line: Duke -145; Pittsburgh +125

DUKE: Has won 313 league games and eight regular-season ACC championships since 1997.

PITT: Ranks second in the ACC and fifth nationally in rebounds per game at 43.2

Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Panthers +3.5 Bet Now

Why Duke can cover



The Blue Devils have five players who are averaging 7.5 points per game or better, led by sophomore forward Matthew Hurt. Hurt leads the ACC in scoring and is 49th nationally at 19.63 points per game. Last week's ACC Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week has seen a plus-9.89 points per game improvement over last year, tops in the conference. He scored a career-high 26 points in the win over Wake Forest on Jan. 9 and followed that up with a 20-point, 11-rebound effort at Virginia Tech on Jan. 12.

Also leading the Duke offense is freshman guard DJ Steward, who is averaging 14 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. He has been nearly automatic at the free throw line, hitting 80 percent of his shots from the charity stripe. Steward has scored in double figures in five consecutive games and six for the season. He scored a season-high 24 points in the season opener on Nov. 28 against Coppin State.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers are looking to match their best ACC start since joining the conference. Pittsburgh started league play at 4-1 in both the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons. Leading the offense is sophomore Justin Champagnie, who is averaging 18.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and one steal per game. He has posted four double-doubles, including a 24-point, 21-rebound effort against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 12 and a 20-point, 20-rebound performance at Northwestern on Dec. 9.

Also helping lead the potent Panther attack is junior guard Au'diese Toney, who is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He has started eight games and has scored in double figures seven times. He posted a double-double at Syracuse on Jan. 6 when he scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. For the season, he is hitting 50.6 percent of his field goals, including 37.9 percent of his 3-pointers.

How to make Duke vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model is leaning over on the total, with the simulations projecting 143 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pittsburgh vs. Duke? And which side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.