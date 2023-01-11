The Pittsburgh Panthers and the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are 12-4 overall and 9-0 at home, while Pitt is 11-5 overall and 3-1 on the road. Duke has won six of the last seven meetings with Pitt, including a 30-point victory last season.

The Blue Devils are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Pittsburgh. Here are several college basketball odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Pittsburgh spread: Duke -9.5

Duke vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 142.5 points

Duke vs. Pittsburgh money line: Duke -420, Pittsburgh +320

What you need to know about Duke

Duke escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Boston College Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. The top scorer for the Blue Devils was forward Dariq Whitehead (18 points), while Kyle Filipowski added 15 points and nine rebounds.

After ranking fifth in offensive rating in Coach K's final season, Duke has dropped to 77th in the first year with Jon Scheyer roaming the sidelines. Filipowski (13.9 points per game) and Jeremy Roach (11.9 PPG) are the only players averaging in double-figures. But freshman Whitehead, who was the No. 1 recruit in the nation, has displayed more of his potential as of late as he's scored in double-figures in four straight after failing to do so over the first eight games of his college career.

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

Speaking of close games: Pitt was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 75-74 to the Clemson Tigers. One thing holding Pitt back was the mediocre play of guard Nelly Cummings, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Former Duke star and assistant coach, Jeff Capel, leads the Panthers, and he'll bring a balanced team into tonight's contest. Four players are putting up at least 10.4 PPG, while Blake Hinson tops the team at 16.8 points per game. Defending the 3-pointer is paramount for Pitt's success as it is 10-1 when keeping an opponent under 32% from beyond the arc, compared to 1-4 when an opponent shoots over 32%.

How to make Duke vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations.

