The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Duke Blue Devils are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET in ACC action on Tuesday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt is 10-5 overall and 7-3 at home, while Duke is 11-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. It's a conference rivalry that Duke has dominated of late, winning eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups over Pitt. However, the Panthers have covered the spread in six of those 10 matchups and Pitt head coach Jeff Capel would love to get one against his former team after playing at Duke and serving as an assistant there for eight years.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh spread: Duke -5

Duke vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 147 points

Duke vs. Pittsburgh money line: Duke -229, Pittsburgh +186

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

After scoring a disappointing 57 points in its last matchup, Pittsburgh made sure to put some points up on the board against Louisville on Saturday. The Panthers rang in the new year with a 83-70 win over the Cardinals.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but most important of all was Zack Austin, who scored 20 points along with four steals. Carlton Carrington was another key contributor, scoring 16 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

What you need to know about Duke

Meanwhile, Duke picked up its sixth straight win when they claimed a 67-59 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last time out. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Duke has scored all season.

Duke's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jeremy Roach, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and Mark Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Mitchell pulled down 10 or more rebounds.

