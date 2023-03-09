A spot in the semifinals of the 2023 ACC Tournament will be at stake when the Duke Blue Devils and Pittsburgh Panthers collide in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. As the No. 4 seed in the tournament, Duke (23-8) received a double bye into the quarterfinals. The Blue Devils last played on Saturday, winning 62-57 at rival North Carolina. Meanwhile Pitt (22-10) reached the quarterfinals with an 89-81 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The winner of Thursday's game will face either top-seed Miami or Wake Forest in the semifinals.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 6 points in the latest Duke vs. Pitt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5.

Duke vs. Pitt spread: Blue Devils -6

Duke vs. Pitt over/under: 138.5 points

Duke vs. Pitt money line: Blue Devils -278, Panthers +222

DUKE: The Blue Devils ranks fifth in Div. I in rebound margin (8.2 rebounds per game).

PITT: The Panthers are second in the ACC in 3-pointers per game (9.3).

Why Duke can cover

Duke is one of the best rebounding teams in the country. The Blue Devils outrebound opponents by 8.2 rebounds per game. That leads the conference and ranks fifth in Div. I. Kyle Filipowski leads the team and is fifth in the ACC in rebounding (9.2 per game).

In addition, junior Jeremy Roach is on a roll. The 6-foot-2 guard from Leesburg, Va., has led the team in scoring in five of the last seven games and seven of the last 10. He is averaging 14.5 points per game since his return from injury. For his efforts this season he received honorable mentions recognition from the ACC.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pitt has one of the best players in the conference in Jamarius Burton. A 6-foot-4 guard from Charlotte, Burton is one of five players in the country averaging at least 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting more than 49% from the field. For his efforts this season he was named to the all-ACC first team.

In addition, the Panthers have the best sixth man in the conference in Nike Sibande. A 6-foot-4 guard from Indianapolis, Sibande averaged 8.2 points (including 9.7 points during conference play) and 3.8 rebounds per game. On Tuesday he was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year, becoming the first Pitt player to earn that award.

