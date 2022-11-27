The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (6-1) and the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) clash in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy championship game on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Devils have beaten Oregon State and Xavier en route to the championship round. On Friday, the Boilermakers upset No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66.

Tip-off from the Moda Center in Portland is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are two-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.5.

Duke vs. Purdue spread: Blue Devils -2

Duke vs. Purdue over/under: 135.5 points

Duke vs. Purdue money line: Blue Devils -130, Boilermakers +110

DUKE: The Under is 5-0 in Blue Devils' last 5 games following a straight-up win

PUR: The Under is 5-1 in Boilermakers' last 6 overall

Why Duke can cover



Freshman center Kyle Filipowski is a versatile force who owns the perfect combination of size and skill. Filipowski is able to stretch the floor and be a menace on the boards. The New York native gives maximum effort on each play. Filipowski averages 15.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. In the win over Oregon State, he racked up 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Freshman Mark Mitchell is an athletic, combo forward that plays extremely hard. Mitchell has a good feel for the game with a quick first step to beat defenders. The Kansas native can operate and make plays off the dribble. Mitchell is logging 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. In his last game, he dropped 16 points and five boards.

Why Purdue can cover

Zach Edey is a big and powerful center that can overpower opponents in the paint. Edey sets good screens for his teammates on offense and is a reliable shot-blocker. The Ontario native clogs the middle of the floor and makes it hard for players to score at the rim. Edey is averaging 21.5 points and 13.3 boards per game. He's scored 20-plus in four straight games.

Freshman guard Braden Smith is an all-around weapon for the Boilermakers. Smith plays with an edge and knows how to get into passing lanes. The Indiana native scans the floor well to find an open man. He's putting up 10.3 points, 2.5 assists, and two steals per game. On Friday, he registered 14 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

