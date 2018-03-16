Duke vs. Rhode Island odds: NCAA Tournament 2018 picks from model that nailed Blue Devils' first-round cover

Rhode Island goes for a program-changing victory when it takes on Duke in one of the most-anticipated second-round matchups of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The game tips on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET on CBS. The second-seeded Blue Devils (27-7) are favored by 9.5 points over the 7-seed Rams, while the over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 149.



The model knows Duke is the third most-popular pick among CBS Sports brackets to win the title (9.1 percent), behind top seeds Villanova (14.6) and Virginia (13.7).



The Blue Devils have gotten hot at the right time, winners of eight of 10 following a 1-3 stretch.



Talented star freshman Marvin Bagley III is a beast down low (21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds per game), though Duke has been more susceptible to losing when he's in the lineup. The team is 5-5 in the last 10 games he's played (he missed four games in February with a knee sprain, all Devils wins).

In Duke's last four wins, Bagley has averaged 23.8 points and 11.5 rebounds. In its last four losses, he's at 16.3 and 10.8.



Rhode Island also has a clear path to victory: score a lot of points. The Rams have won six of 10 -- they're averaging 85 points in the wins, but just 60 in the defeats.



