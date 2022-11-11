Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ No. 7 Duke

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 1-0; Duke 1-0

What to Know

The #7 Duke Blue Devils have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 6:30 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Duke made easy work of the Jacksonville Dolphins on Monday and carried off a 71-44 win. The Blue Devils were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. They relied on the efforts of Ryan Young, who had 12 points along with seven rebounds, and Mark Mitchell, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Brevard College Tornados at home 90-42.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Duke comes into the matchup boasting the 18th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 67.8. As for South Carolina Upstate, they enter the matchup with only 73.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.