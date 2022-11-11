The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils will be looking to build on an impressive start to the Jon Scheyer era when they face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Friday night. Duke rolled to a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday, covering the 15-point spread in the process. South Carolina Upstate picked up a 90-42 win over Brevard College in its season opener.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 28 points in the latest Duke vs. South Carolina Upstate odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 149.5.

Duke vs. South Carolina Upstate spread: Duke -28

Duke vs. South Carolina Upstate over/under: 149.5 points

Why Duke can cover

Duke got off to an excellent start under Scheyer on Monday, blowing out Jacksonville in a 71-44 final. The Blue Devils should be even more comfortable on Friday night, as their freshmen have all had a chance to play a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Veteran guard Jeremy Roach set the tone for Duke in the early going, scoring 16 first-half points.

Freshman Mark Mitchell wound up as the team's leading scorer, tallying 18 points for Duke, which used a 25-4 run to blow the game open. Scheyer had spent plenty of time on former head coach Mike Krzyzewski's staff, so the transition period might not be as drastic as some people originally thought. Duke has gone 16-3 in its last 19 home games and has covered the spread in four of its last five games overall.

Why South Carolina Upstate can cover

South Carolina Upstate is entering this game with some momentum of its own after blowing out Brevard College in a 90-42 final on Monday night. The Spartans received an extremely balanced scoring output from their lineup, as five players scored between 10 and 12 points. Freshman guard Justin Bailey had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in his collegiate debut.

The Spartans have some experience in their frontcourt, led by senior forward Khydarius Smith and junior forward Seny N'Diaye. This is the biggest game on their schedule, so they will be extremely motivated for this matchup. Duke, meanwhile, has a showdown with No. 5 Kansas coming up in its next game, making this a lookahead game for the Blue Devils.

