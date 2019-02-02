Duke vs. St. John's odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

No. 2 Duke takes a brief break from non-conference play to host the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday at noon ET. Loaded with NBA talent up and down their roster and playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. St. John's odds with the Over-Under for total points set at 160.5. Star power is plentiful in this Saturday afternoon showdown with Shamorie Ponds leading the Red Storm and Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett among the big names for the Blue Devils. And before making your own Duke vs. St. John's picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks.

It entered Week 13 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-10 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model takes aim at Duke vs. St. John's. We can tell you the model is leaning Under, and it also has a strong against-the-spread pick that hits in more than 60 percent of simulations, indicating that there's a huge value on one side. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model has taken Duke's talent edge into account. The Blue Devils have possibly the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft on their roster in Williamson and Barrett, a pair of elite forwards who have complimentary skill sets and regularly each put up 20 or more points per game.

But the talent extends deeper than that with forward Cam Reddish (12.8 ppg) and point guard Tre Jones (5.6 apg) among the other pro prospects on Duke's roster. The Blue Devils have rolled to four straight victories after a setback at Syracuse. The last three have come by at least 13 points, so Duke has shown the ability to cover larger lines.

But just because the Blue Devils are loaded with talent, doesn't mean they'll cover the Duke vs. St John's spread Saturday.

The Red Storm have the look of an NCAA Tournament team and they've already put some impressive wins on the board, knocking off Marquette, Georgetown and Creighton twice.

Ponds is the catalyst on offense. He's an elite scorer, averaging 20.9 points per game. But when opposing defenses key in on him, he can facilitate as well. He leads the team with 5.7 assists per game, and his balanced approach could help the Red Storm keep this game competitive in the national spotlight on Saturday.

Who wins Duke vs. St. John's? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Duke vs. St. John's spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players the past two years.