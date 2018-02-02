Duke vs. St. John's odds: Picks from proven computer model on 37-16 college basketball run

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils visit the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday at noon ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 11.5 points, unchanged from the opening line.



In this nonconference battle with such a large spread,



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times,



That wasn't a fluke, either. The model entered this week on a scorching 37-16 run on its top-rated picks -- a cash rate of 70 percent. Anybody who has been following those picks is way, way up.



Now it has simulated Duke vs. St. John's 10,000 times



We can tell you the model is calling for star Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III to go off again for big numbers. He's projected to score 21 points and grab 12 rebounds. St. John's, meanwhile, will be paced by Shamorie Ponds, who is projected to score 17 points.



And the model has an extremely strong pick against the spread for this game,



The model has taken into account St. John's 11-game losing streak that has the Red Storm sitting at 10-13 overall and in dead last in the Big East at 0-11 in conference play. It's been a huge drop for the Red Storm after opening the season 10-2 and looking like a potential breakout team.



There have been issues all over the floor, but a lack of consistent offense has been the biggest one. St. John's enters this game ranked 228th nationally in scoring average at 72.3 points and the offense has bottomed out even more recently with an average of just 58.6 points in the last three outings.



Duke, meanwhile, is 19-3 and has a strong 7-3 ACC record. The Blue Devils have been just the opposite on offense, regularly piling up huge numbers. They enter this game ranked second nationally with a scoring average of over 90 points.



But just because Duke's offense is far more potent than St. John's doesn't mean that the Blue Devils will be able to go on the road and cover a large spread.



Duke is just 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games against the Red Storm and 2-4 in its last six on the road in this series. And the Blue Devils have played down to competition on the road multiple times this year, including in upset losses at NC State and Boston College.



So what side of Duke-St. John's do you need to be all over?