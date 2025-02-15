The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC) will try to maintain their solo lead atop the ACC standings when they host the Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 8-6) on Saturday afternoon. Duke bounced back from its first conference loss to Clemson with a 78-57 win over California on Wednesday, extending its home winning streak to 14 games. The Blue Devils hold a one-game lead over Clemson and Louisville for first place in the conference. Stanford has lost three of its last four games, falling to Georgia Tech in a 60-52 final on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham. Duke is favored by 18.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Stanford odds, while the over/under is 140.5 points.

Duke vs. Stanford spread: Duke -18.5

Duke vs. Stanford over/under: 140.5 points

Duke vs. Stanford money line: Duke -3571, Stanford +1425

Why Duke can cover

Duke had its 16-game winning streak snapped in a road loss at Clemson last Saturday, but the Blue Devils responded with a decisive win over visiting California on Wednesday. They cruised to a 78-57 win over the Golden Bears, as freshman center Khaman Maluach scored in double figures for the first time in seven games. He is considered a top NBA prospect for this year's draft, but not as much as teammate Cooper Flagg, who is viewed as a generational player by many pundits.

Flagg poured in 27 points against Cal, and he is averaging 19.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season. Freshman guard Kon Knueppel is averaging 13.2 points and 2.5 assists, while junior guard Tyrese Proctor is adding 11.8 points. Stanford has only covered the spread once in its last six road games, and it is winless against the spread in its last five games overall this season.

Why Stanford can cover

While Duke picked up a comfortable win over California on Wednesday, it failed to cover the spread for the second straight game. The Blue Devils could be dealing with some complacency against a mediocre opponent again on Saturday. Stanford is coming off a single-digit road loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday, as senior guard Jaylen Blakes scored a team-high 12 points.

The Cardinal rallied for a 74-73 win over NC State last Saturday, powered by a school-record 20th double-double of the season for Maxime Raynaud. He finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Ryan Agarwal scored the go-ahead basket with eight seconds remaining. Stanford has won four of its last five Saturday games outright, and Duke has only covered the spread twice in its last six games.

