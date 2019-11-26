Duke vs. Stephen F. Austin odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will take on the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 6-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Stephen F. Austin is 4-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Duke has won by at least eight points in every game since edging No. 3 Kansas by two in their opener. The Lumberjacks suffered their first loss of the season last Wednesday. The Blue Devils are favored by 29 points in the latest Duke vs. Stephen F. Austin odds, while the over-under is set at 149. Before entering any Stephen F. Austin vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Blue Devils took down Georgetown 81-73 last week. Four players on Duke scored in double digits: Cassius Stanley (21), Vernon Carey Jr. (20), Wendell Moore Jr. (17), and Tre Jones (13). Carey also had 10 rebounds. Duke retained its No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll. Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team with No. 218, passing John Wooden.

Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin lost 69-57 to Rutgers. Kevon Harris led the Lumberjacks with 18 points but missed 10 of 16 shots from the field. Harris leads Stephen F. Austin with 19.4 points per game.

