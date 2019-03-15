Duke vs. Syracuse: Blue Devils star Zion Williamson throws down thundering dunk in opening minutes of return
Williamson is back after missing more than three weeks with an injury
Duke superstar Zion Williamson wasted no time proving that the knee sprain that kept him out three weeks of play is still hampering him.
Just two minutes into his first game back from injury against Syracuse on Thursday, he scooped a steal off an errant pass and went coast to cast, throwing down a signature jam to give the Blue Devils an early 4-3 lead. This does not look like a man who is still dealing with injury.
Williamson opened the game with seven consecutive makes to give No. 5 Duke an early lead over Syracuse in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Bubble Watch: Teams on the cut line
Thursday's schedule is loaded with teams on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament
-
Michigan State vs Ohio State odds, picks
Josh Nagel is on a hot streak on his college basketball picks against the spread.
-
LSU vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportLine's Michael Rusk is on a hot streak with his college basketball picks
-
Thursday's top picks: Fade Duke and Zion
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Duke vs. Syracuse odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model simulated Duke vs. Syracuse 10,000 times.
-
North Carolina vs Louisville picks, odds
SportsLine's projection model simulated North Carolina vs. Louisville 10,000 times