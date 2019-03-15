Duke vs. Syracuse: Blue Devils star Zion Williamson throws down thundering dunk in opening minutes of return

Duke superstar Zion Williamson wasted no time proving that the knee sprain that kept him out three weeks of play is still hampering him.

Just two minutes into his first game back from injury against Syracuse on Thursday, he scooped a steal off an errant pass and went coast to cast, throwing down a signature jam to give the Blue Devils an early 4-3 lead. This does not look like a man who is still dealing with injury.

ZION CAUGHT HIS RETURN FLIGHT 🛫 pic.twitter.com/kW3Vb6MgoA — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2019

Williamson opened the game with seven consecutive makes to give No. 5 Duke an early lead over Syracuse in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.