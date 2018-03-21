Duke vs. Syracuse odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks from model on 15-3 roll

Two of the winningest coaches in NCAA history meet Friday in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Dominant No. 2 seed Duke, led by Mike Krzyzewski, plays 11th-seeded Syracuse at 9:37 p.m. ET in Omaha with Orange coach Jim Boeheim eyeing another monumental upset. The Orange advanced with a 55-53 stunner over Michigan State, their third NCAA Tournament win in five days. Flexing their trademark 2-3 zone, Syracuse has allowed 56, 52 and 53 points.

The Blue Devils pose another challenge entirely. They destroyed their first two opponents by an average of 23.5 points and rank sixth nationally in scoring (84.9).

It's no surprise, then, that sportsbooks list Duke as an 11.5-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in this 2018 March Madness game, is 133.5.

This advanced computer model enters the Sweet 16 on an astonishing 15-3 run on its NCAA Tournament picks.

Now the computer has simulated Duke vs. Syracuse 10,000 times. The model has taken into account Syracuse's three straight outright upsets in the NCAA Tournament.

The model has taken into account Syracuse's three straight outright upsets in the NCAA Tournament. It also knows the Orange have covered five of their past six, the lone blemish an ACC Tournament loss to North Carolina.

Don't be fooled by the 23-13 record. Syracuse's zone is capable of stifling any team; who would have dreamed Michigan State would shoot 25.8 percent?

Orange sophomore Tyus Battle (19.3 points per game) is a clutch scorer who drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 47 seconds left against the Spartans.

However, he shot 4 of 12 and was held to 12 points in the only Duke-Syracuse meeting this season. In that 60-44 home win a month ago, the Blue Devils got Marvin Bagley III back from injury and he dominated inside with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

The Blue Devils made just 2 of 18 3s and still cruised, covering the 13.5-point spread.

Now Duke (28-7) is gunning for the sixth national championship of the Coach K era.

Duke (28-7) is gunning for the sixth national championship of the Coach K era.