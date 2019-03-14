Duke vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The much-anticipated return of Duke star Zion Williamson highlights Thursday's 2019 ACC Tournament quarterfinal between the Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange at the Spectrum Center at 9 p.m. ET. Williamson, the dynamic freshman who is projected by many to be the top overall pick in the NBA draft, is expected to play for the first time since suffering a sprained knee Feb. 20 against North Carolina. His return comes as the Blue Devils face a gritty Syracuse club for the third time this season. The teams split the first two meetings, with Syracuse pulling one of the more memorable upsets of the season with a 95-91 overtime win at Duke in the first matchup. Syracuse, however, could be without scoring leader Tyus Battle, who is nursing a sore back.

The model knows fifth-ranked Duke (26-5) will be eager to return to its top form just in time for the postseason. The Blue Devils went 3-3 without Williamson, who was named the ACC Player of the Year. He is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Duke dropped a pair of games to rival North Carolina without Williamson in the lineup, but also managed a 75-65 win at Syracuse during his absence. Fellow freshman star RJ Barrett led the way with 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Alex O'Connell also made a big contribution with 20 points and five 3-pointers.

But Williamson's return doesn't assure the Blue Devils of covering the Duke vs. Syracuse spread in the ACC Tournament 2019 quarterfinals on Thursday evening.

As it has against most ACC opponents, the Orange's length and swarming zone defense has disrupted Duke's rhythm on offense and created turnovers. In its upset of Duke, Syracuse (20-12) complemented its defense with an efficient offense that drilled 11 3-pointers and consistently finished at the rim in transition. Battle led five Syracuse players in double figures with 32 points and four assists. Elijah Hughes had 20 points and four 3-pointers.

In Wednesday's 73-59 win over Pittsburgh in the second round, Syracuse relied on its defense to limit the Panthers to 23 second-half points while overcoming a 36-30 halftime deficit. Freshman Buddy Boeheim, son of coach Jim Boeheim, led a second-half surge and finished with a team-high 20 points.

