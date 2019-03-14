Duke vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, top predictions from model on 11-5 run

Duke is expected to welcome star freshman Zion Williamson back to the lineup on Thursday night when it faces Syracuse in an 2019 ACC Tournament quarterfinal. Tipoff from the Spectrum Center is set for 9 p.m. ET. Williamson, who was named ACC Player of the Year, hasn't played since suffering a knee sprain against North Carolina, and the Blue Devils went 3-3 in his absence. One of those victories was a road win against Syracuse to tie the season series after the Orange pulled off a rare win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the first matchup. But Syracuse could be short-handed this time, as leading scorer Tyus Battle, who scored 32 in the first meeting with Duke, is questionable because of a sore back. The Blue Devils are 12-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 144 in the latest Duke vs. Syracuse odds. Before you make any Duke vs. Syracuse picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows fifth-ranked Duke (26-5) will be eager to return to its top form just in time for the postseason. The Blue Devils went 3-3 without Williamson, who was named the ACC Player of the Year. He is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Duke dropped a pair of games to rival North Carolina without Williamson in the lineup, but also managed a 75-65 win at Syracuse during his absence. Fellow freshman star RJ Barrett led the way with 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Alex O'Connell also made a big contribution with 20 points and five 3-pointers.

But Williamson's return doesn't assure the Blue Devils of covering the Duke vs. Syracuse spread in the ACC Tournament 2019 quarterfinals on Thursday evening.

Although the Orange had dominated Pittsburgh in two prior meetings, the model knows Wednesday's third victory in many ways can be considered one of its most impressive performances of the season. The Orange were without their leading scorer, as Battle sat out with a back injury and faced an improving Pittsburgh team that was playing with confidence after its win over Boston College in the first round. The Panthers picked up where they left off and went to the break with a six-point lead.

But the Orange countered with big games from perhaps unexpected sources. Freshman Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 20 points and his offensive burst to start the second half, which included a pair of three-pointers, wiped away the deficit. Syracuse also had a big game from 7-2 senior center Paschal Chukwu, who dominate the paint on the defensive end. He had six blocked shots and nine rebounds to go along with seven points.

