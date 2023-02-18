The Syracuse Orange and Duke Blue Devils will both be looking to move up in the ACC standings when they square off on Saturday night. They are tied with two other teams for fifth place in the loss column heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. Syracuse enters this matchup riding a three-game winning streak, while Duke is coming off a 68-64 win over Notre Dame.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 1 point in the latest Syracuse vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5. Before entering any Duke vs. Syracuse picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Syracuse vs. Duke spread: Duke -1

Syracuse vs. Duke over/under: 140 points

Syracuse vs. Duke money line: Syracuse +100, Duke -120

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse has turned things around in the month of February, winning three straight games since dropping three in a row last month. The Orange picked up back-to-back road wins against Boston College and Florida State before taking down No. 23 NC State on Tuesday. Freshman guard Judah Mintz scored a team-high 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting and dished out nine assists, as all five starters scored in double figures.

Senior center Jesse Edwards had a big game as well, posting a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. He brings a double-double average into this game, scoring 14.3 points and grabbing 10.4 boards. The Orange have been undervalued in recent weeks, covering the spread at a 6-1-1 clip in their last eight contests.

Why Duke can cover

Duke was able to get back on track earlier this week after suffering a pair of losses against top-20 teams. The Blue Devils notched a 68-64 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday, as freshman Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists. Filipowski's 9 of 16 shooting performance allowed Duke to overcome a 3 of 12 showing from veteran guard Jeremy Roach.

The Blue Devils have dominated Syracuse of late, winning seven straight meetings by at least nine points and covering the spread in four of the last five matchups. Filipowski leads the team with 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, giving Duke an interior presence to counter Edwards. Roach should bounce back as well, considering he averages 12.5 points and 3.0 assists per contest.

