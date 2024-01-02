We've got another exciting ACC matchup on the schedule as the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 9-3 overall and 7-1 at home, while Syracuse is 10-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Blue Devils have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight straight against the Orange.

Duke is favored by 14 points in the latest Duke vs. Syracuse odds, and the over/under is 152.5 points.

It enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-66 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 11-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Duke vs. Syracuse spread: Duke -14

Duke vs. Syracuse over/under: 152.5 points

Duke vs. Syracuse money line: Duke: -1314, Syracuse: +775

What you need to know about Duke

The Blue Devils scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. Jon Scheyer's men couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2023 than the 106-69 stomp they got at home against the Queens University Royals. Duke has now won six games by 21 or more points this season.

Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain were among the main playmakers for Duke as the former scored 19 points along with five blocks and the latter scored 24 points along with three steals. Those five blocks set a new season-high mark for Filipowski. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Mitchell, who scored 10 points along with eight rebounds.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Meanwhile, Syracuse waltzed into its contest Saturday with four straight wins but the Orange left with five. The Orange came out on top against the Pittsburgh Panthers by a score of 81-73.

Quadir Copeland was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 22 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Maliq Brown, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

How to make Duke vs. Syracuse picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

The model is on a 101-66 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks.