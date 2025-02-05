The second-ranked Duke Blue Devils look to extend their winning streak to 16 games when they take on the Syracuse Orange in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Wednesday. Duke is coming off an 87-70 win over North Carolina on Saturday, while Syracuse defeated California 75-66 that same day. The Blue Devils (19-2, 11-0 ACC), who are 17-0 against unranked opponents, are 6-0 on the road this season. The Orange (10-12, 4-7 ACC), who have lost four of six, are 8-4 on their home court.

Tipoff from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke has won each of the last nine meetings, including an 86-66 in 2023-24. Duke is a 17.5-point favorite in the latest Duke vs. Syracuse odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. See all the latest odds, expert picks, and predictions here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on a 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Duke vs. Syracuse. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Duke vs. Syracuse:

For Duke vs. Syracuse, the SportsLine model says Duke will cover the spread (-17.5) and is going Over (143.5) on the total, projecting 148 total points. During the past 10 games, the Blue Devils have covered the spread in six times, including in five of the past eight. They have also gone over the point total in three of the past four games. Duke is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games against the Orange.

The Blue Devils are powered by the dynamic duo of freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. Flagg, the likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has scored 20 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 28-point, seven-rebound and three-assist effort in a 74-64 win over NC State on Jan. 27. Knueppel is coming off a 22-point, five-assist and five-rebound performance in the win over North Carolina on Saturday. He scored 25 points and added three assists and two rebounds in an 89-54 win over Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 14.

Syracuse, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four and is just 4-7-1 ATS at home this year. Duke is is 5-3 ATS on the road, 12-8 ATS as a favorite and 11-5 ATS on extended rest (4+ days), so many of the Duke vs. Syracuse betting trends point to the Blue Devils in this one.

The model projects a comfortable 84-65 win for the Blue Devils as they cover 54% of the time and the Over clears in 64% of simulations. Get more college basketball picks for every game tonight at SportsLine.

