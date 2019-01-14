Duke vs. Syracuse: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

Duke has proven it can win in dominant fashion. That much we've learned 15 games into the season, after seeing what it did to Kentucky in the season-opener, to Indiana in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, and to a really good Clemson team last week. It leads the country in scoring margin at 25.1.

Now we know the Blue Devils can win close, too.

Without Zion Williamson for the entire half on Saturday due to being poked in the eye, Duke had to play catch-up with Florida State -- and nearly lost. But after a late-game sequence that awarded the Blue Devils possession, they marched home with an 80-78 victory on the hands of a Cameron Reddish game-winner to improve to 14-1 on the season.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said afterward that Williamson was expected to be cleared for Monday night's game.

The tests don't slow anytime soon for Duke, however. Before a marquee matchup on Saturday between the top-ranked Blue Devils and the fourth-ranked Virginia Cavaliers, Duke faces Syracuse and its tough-to-crack zone defense on Monday.

Viewing information

When : Monday, 7 p.m. ET



: Monday, 7 p.m. ET Where : Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Duke -17

Since Syracuse joined the ACC, Duke is 5-3 against its new ACC foe. In that span, Duke has scored 574 points, and Cuse has scored 528. But that doesn't fully paint the picture of just how close this series has been through the years. Save for a 19-point blowout in 2015, the series has been close and carried some major stakes. Given the construction of this Duke roster, I think the Orange's zone defense could potentially give it fits. So I think Syracuse covers the massive spread, but Duke wins it. Pick: Duke 69, Syracuse 60

