The fifth-seeded Duke Blue Devils continue their quest for a sixth national title when they square off against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers in a second-round matchup in the East Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Duke, which won its last championship in 2015, cruised to a 74-51 victory against Oral Roberts in the first round. Tennessee had a more difficult time in its opener as it edged Louisiana 58-55 on Thursday.

Tipoff at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. is set for 2:40 p.m. ET on CBS. The Blue Devils are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 128.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Duke picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament 79-53 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,300 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Tennessee and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Tennessee vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Tennessee spread: Blue Devils -3.5

Duke vs. Tennessee over/under: 128.5 points

Duke vs. Tennessee money line: Blue Devils -175, Volunteers +148

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 5-0 against the spread in their last five overall games

TENN: The Volunteers are 1-7 ATS in their last eight NCAA Tournament contests

Duke vs. Tennessee picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils are riding a 10-game winning streak, with their last loss coming on Feb. 11 in overtime against Virginia. Duke exacted revenge last weekend with a 59-49 triumph in the ACC Tournament championship game and rolled past Oral Roberts in coach Jon Scheyer's first NCAA Tournament contest. After setting a career high with 23 points against the Cavaliers, junior guard Jeremy Roach matched it while going 9-for-17 from the field versus the Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead scored 13 points off the bench as he went 5-for-7 from the floor, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils scored the first 15 points of the game against Oral Roberts and led by at least 13 the rest of the way. Duke could have a field day against a Tennessee team that committed 18 turnovers in its first-round victory.

Why Tennessee can cover

Despite needing to hang on for a three-point victory against Louisiana after leading by as many as 18, the Volunteers should feel a bit more confident as they entered the NCAA Tournament having lost seven of their previous 12 contests. Tyreke Key led Tennessee in scoring as he came off the bench to produce 12 points. The senior guard is averaging only 8.5 points this season but has reached double figures in three of his last four outings with starting point guard Zakai Zeigler (ACL) out for the season.

With leading scorer Santiago Vescovi being limited to three points, the Volunteers also received a strong effort from Jahmai Mashack. The sophomore guard is recording 4.7 points per game in 2022-23 but went 4-for-6 from the field against the Ragin' Cajuns and finished with 11 points. Mashack has posted only six double-digit performances this season, but four have come in his last eight contests.

How to make Tennessee vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 135 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.