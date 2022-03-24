The 2022 NCAA Tournament will be the last for Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and the five-time national champion is in the hunt once again. On Thursday night, the Blue Devils will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Sweet 16 matchup in the West Region. Duke is the No. 2 seed and has knocked off No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton and No. 7 seed Michigan State, while Texas Tech is the No. 3 seed who defeated No. 14 seed Montana State and No. 11 seed Notre Dame.

The regional semifinal will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco and tipoff is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is currently listed as a pick'em and the over-under for total points is 137.5 in the latest Duke vs. Texas Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Duke vs. Texas Tech spread: PIck'em

Duke vs. Texas Tech over-under: 137.5 points

Duke vs. Texas Tech money line: TTU -110, Duke -110

Duke: The Blue Devils are 3-8 against the spread in the last 11 games

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 6-5 against the spread in the last 11 games

Why Duke can cover

The stars have certainly seemed to align for Coach K in his final season, as he landed the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2021 (Paolo Banchero) and had the No. 6 overall class in the country. Banchero has blossomed into a star, averaging 17.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and he's shooting 63.3 percent from the floor in his last four games.

Krzyzewski bested long-time rival Tom Izzo in the second round and the Blue Devils looked extremely efficient in the process. They shot 57.1 percent from the floor and had five players reach double-figures scoring. Duke beat Texas Tech 69-58, covering as 9.5-point favorites in a matchup in 2018 and Mark Adams was an assistant coach on that squad. With both squads playing similarly stylistically, that may be a good omen for Duke, even with the roster turnover.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech has an underrated offensive attack, including a top-tier mark in converting 55.0 percent of 2-point attempts. However, the Red Raiders are clearly led by their defense, and Texas Tech is arguably the best defensive team in the tournament. The Red Raiders lead the country in adjusted defensive efficiency this season, and Notre Dame was held to only 53 points in the second round matchup. Texas Tech forces a turnover on 23.5 percent of defensive trips, No. 11 in the country, and the Red Raiders are near the top of the country in block rate (12.2 percent) and steal rate (11.9 percent).

Texas Tech also contests shots at an elite level, with opponents shooting 44.0 percent on two-point attempts and 31.4 percent on three-point attempts. The Red Raiders also clean up well on the defensive glass, with opponents securing only 26.0 percent of missed shots this season. Duke is very good on offense, but the Blue Devils sometimes struggle to create free-throw attempts, falling below the national average in free throw creation rate.

