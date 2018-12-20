Duke vs. Texas Tech: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, watch online
The No. 2 Blue Devils face the No. 12 Red Raiders on Thursday at Madison Square Garden
It's difficult to forecast when a team as talented as Duke could experience a hiccup, but Thursday night could present the rare predictable case as the Blue Devils take on Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden.
The Red Raiders are a perfect 10-0 on the season, and their schedule has not been without challenges. They have beaten a good Nebraska team (comfortably), handled Southern Cal (before Southern Cal's injury bug went viral), and cruised to double digit wins in each of their three neutral court contests. They have the second-highest scoring margin in the country at 26.3 -- just behind Duke, which is No. 1 at 29.4.
Duke's previously predictable hiccup, against Gonzaga in the Maui Championship game on Nov. 21, resulted in an 89-87 loss. Since then, it has reeled off five consecutive wins by 21 or more points -- including a 51-point beatdown of Princeton on Tuesday. The degree of difficulty ramps up exponentially, however, on Thursday evening.
This matchup will feature two extremely sound teams on both ends of the court, but the feature story to watch here is Duke and its No. 2 offense (in adjusted efficiency) against Texas Tech's lengthy defense, which ranks No. 1 (in adjusted efficiency).
Viewing information
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Live stream: WatchESPN
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Duke -9.5
Duke will be playing its fourth team ranked in the top 15 when it faces Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are undefeated but haven't played the quality of competition the Blue Devils have. Look for Duke, a regular visitor to Madison Square Garden, to pull away from a Texas Tech team that isn't used to the spotlight and get the cover. Marcus Nelson's Pick: Duke 82, Texas Tech 70
