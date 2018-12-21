Duke vs. Texas Tech score: Blue Devils escape Red Raiders after Zion Williamson fouls out

Never mind that Duke trailed for 22 minutes, or that it only hit three of its 20 3-point attempts, or that its most talented player fouled out in crunch time. The Blue Devils overcame all the obstacles Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, playing ugly and still ousting Texas Tech, 69-58, in a dog fight and instant classic.

It was not pretty -- not for Duke or Texas Tech. The Red Raiders turned the ball over 24 times, and the Blue Devils weren't far behind, fumbling it away 19. Combined, the two teams shot a putrid 38.5 percent from the floor and 23 percent from 3-point range. And yet for Texas Tech, which led for most of regulation before the Blue Devils pulled away, it went nearly to plan.

The Red Raiders slowed the pace, kept Duke out of transition as often as possible and seized the opportunities at hand to build a lead that held steady for more than half of regulation. But Duke -- as it is wont to do -- kept coming at Texas Tech. If it wasn't Zion Williamson burying an alley-oop, it was Cameron Reddish drilling a triple. If it wasn't RJ Barrett getting to the rack and finishing, it was Jack White knocking down a corner 3, or Tre Jones putting relentless defensive pressure on the ball. The result was a cushy final minute and easier-than-expected win when it certainly didn't appear so midway through the contest.

And all credit to Texas Tech for making it an absolute war. The Red Raiders' defense was stout throughout and made everything difficult for Duke. Jarrett Culver -- Texas Tech's super sophomore -- was a revelation. If you didn't know him before tonight, you absolutely do now. He had a game-high 25 points and added 6 rebounds and 4 assists. He was unquestionably the best player on the floor throughout the night, for both teams, and his four 3-pointers kept the Red Raiders ahead of Duke's pace for much of the game.

The star for Duke was once again Williamson, the fab freshman who is separating himself as the likely No. 1 pick in next year's draft. He finished with a team-high 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting in only 25 minutes of action, fouling out with under four minutes to play in regulation. Barrett had 16 on an inefficient 7-of-22 shooting, but came up big in crunch time when Duke needed him most, assisting on a 3 to extend Duke's lead to 6 with 3:26 to play then burying a jumper on the ensuing offensive possession to add more fluff and make it an 8 point lead.

For as good as Texas Tech's defense was for much of the night, it's hard to argue that Duke's wasn't better; it was certainly more timely. The Red Raiders' last field goal in the game came at the 6:25 mark, when Matt Mooney drove home a layup to make their lead 55-53. Jack White made a 3-pointer on the next possession for Duke, and did not trail for the remainder of the game.

Duke has already shown itself a worthy title contender when it has everything rolling this season. To open up the 2018-19 campaign, it romped Kentucky 118-84. But almost nothing went wrong in that game, and Duke had control throughout. Against Texas Tech, its championship mettle was strengthened as it proved it can win without its A game -- and in an entirely different style of fight.