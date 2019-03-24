Duke vs. UCF in NCAA Tournament: March Madness prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, watch online
The Blue Devils and Knights face off Sunday for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16
UCF center Tacko Fall is every bit 7-foot-6. Duke forward Zion Williamson's playing weight is in the ballpark of 285 pounds, a weight that would make him the second-heaviest player in the NBA if he were on an roster right now. Together, they make for one of the most unique and thrilling individual matchups of the 2019 NCAA Tournament when No. 1 seed Duke faces No. 9 seed UCF on Sunday afternoon in the second round.
Williamson is a known commodity. Viral sensation. Dunker. Mega-prospect. You've probably turned on the TV and seen his rim-rocking jams being shown and re-shown. He's averaging 22.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the big brand Blue Devils, and considered the favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall this summer.
Fall, meanwhile, is a lesser-known sensation who is a star in his own right. For starters: He's 90 inches tall. That's the height of 12 No. 2 pencils, if you were to stack them up one on top of the other. That's almost two Tracy Wolfsons. That's the literal size of his importance to a UCF team looking to do what has only been done four times this season: beat Duke.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday at 5:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Duke -13.5
Boone: UCF's a little too hot and cold for my liking. The Knights looked good in the first round against VCU in winning by 15, but looked lifeless against Memphis the game before in the AAC Tournament. Hot and cold doesn't fly against a team like Duke. Once the Blue Devils sense a weakness, they'll attack it relentlessly. I expect they'll win and cover with ease here. Pick: Duke 78, UCF 60
-
