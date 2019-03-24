Duke vs. UCF score: Live updates from 2019 NCAA Tournament, highlights, start time, online stream, TV info

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The No. 1 overall seed Duke Blue Devils have a tall task ahead on Sunday night in order to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16, going head-to-head with Tacko Fall and UCF in the Second Round of the East Region.

Beyond the Zion-Tacko matchup is a myriad of juicy storylines in the game, starting with UCF coach Johnny Dawkins facing his former coach, boss, friend and mentor in Mike Krzyzewski. Dawkins noted that it would be "awkward" to compete against Duke, a program that has meant so much to his playing and coaching career, but neither him nor Krzyzewski thought the connection would mean much for the result once the game starts. It's also a family affair on the athletic director level, as Duke's Kevin White and his son Danny White will find themselves at odds in Colonial Life Arena for the evening.

It's all going down on Sunday night, with the winner advancing to Washington, D.C. to play in the Sweet 16 against the winner of Virginia Tech-Liberty on Friday night. Keep it here for all the latest on Zion, Tacko and Duke's pursuit of a national championship.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the game from Columbia, South Carolina with updates in our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 5:25 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 5:25 p.m. ET Where : Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina



: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS



CBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Duke vs. UCF live updates

Thanks for stopping by.