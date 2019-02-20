Duke vs. UNC: Former President Barack Obama expected to take in the Blue Devils vs. Tar Heels game
The 44th president loves college hoops, and he might be at the best game of the season Wednesday
Fans willing to dish out astronomical amounts of money for Wednesday night's game between No. 1 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina will not only get bang for their buck watching Duke freshman Zion Williamson and his talented teammates. Price of admission could also include sharing the experience with the 44th President of the United States.
According to several media reports leading up to the game, Barack Obama is expected to be among the thousands in the building taking in the highly-anticipated game between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels. Obama himself hasn't confirmed whether he'll be in attendance or not, and neither has Duke. But his presence would fall in line with his love for the game, which he never shied away from as the leader of the country.
"I never know who is coming," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Tuesday at his pre-UNC press conference. "I try not to let that be what I'm thinking of. Look, anybody can show up here because it is a bucket list thing. It's a bucket list just to come to a game in Cameron. But Duke and Carolina at Cameron is one of those great sporting events. So we can expect anything here."
Adding Obama's presence to the already-hyped spectacle that is Duke-North Carolina will only amplify what already figures to be an electric atmosphere Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Between Zion Williamson, Tre Jones, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Coby White and Nassir Little -- all potential 2019 first-round picks -- as well as two Hall of Fame coaches and Obama, there's a ton of star power expected to be in the building.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zion says he gained huge weight in HS
Williamson is listed at a stout 6-7, 285 pounds on Duke's online roster
-
Duke vs UNC odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. North Carolina 10,000 times
-
Duke-UNC preview: What to expect
What you need to know when the No. 1 Blue Devils play host to the No. 8 Tar Heels on Wedne...
-
Louisville vs. Syracuse odds, best picks
Mike Tierney his finger on the pulse of Louisville basketball
-
Trust builder: Looking at Arizona St.
The Sun Devils have one of the most inconsistent tournament resumes of any team in the bra...
-
Bubble watch: Auburn battles Arkansas
Tracking the bubble teams in action on Wednesday