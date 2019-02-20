Duke vs. UNC: Former President Barack Obama expected to take in the Blue Devils vs. Tar Heels game

Fans willing to dish out astronomical amounts of money for Wednesday night's game between No. 1 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina will not only get bang for their buck watching Duke freshman Zion Williamson and his talented teammates. Price of admission could also include sharing the experience with the 44th President of the United States.

According to several media reports leading up to the game, Barack Obama is expected to be among the thousands in the building taking in the highly-anticipated game between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels. Obama himself hasn't confirmed whether he'll be in attendance or not, and neither has Duke. But his presence would fall in line with his love for the game, which he never shied away from as the leader of the country.

"I never know who is coming," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Tuesday at his pre-UNC press conference. "I try not to let that be what I'm thinking of. Look, anybody can show up here because it is a bucket list thing. It's a bucket list just to come to a game in Cameron. But Duke and Carolina at Cameron is one of those great sporting events. So we can expect anything here."

Adding Obama's presence to the already-hyped spectacle that is Duke-North Carolina will only amplify what already figures to be an electric atmosphere Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Between Zion Williamson, Tre Jones, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Coby White and Nassir Little -- all potential 2019 first-round picks -- as well as two Hall of Fame coaches and Obama, there's a ton of star power expected to be in the building.