Duke vs. UNC score: Live game updates, college basketball highlights, stats, coverage of Blue Devils vs. Tar Heels

It's finally upon us. It's time to dig in to Duke vs. North Carolina, the best rivalry in all of college basketball. The two storied programs face off Wednesday night for the 249th time, and the stakes, as always, are sky-high. The ACC regular season hangs in the balance, as does Tobacco Road bragging rights -- and the race to secure a No. 1 seed in March Madness.

If that's not enough, Duke also comes in with a little extra motivation. It earned the No. 1 ranking in Monday's AP Top 25 Polls and Coaches' Polls on Monday, an honor it'd like to defend. The tickets are going for close to $ 3,000 and oh, by the way, former President Barack Obama is expected courtside. CBS Sports will be updating you on all the latest developments from Cameron Indoor Stadium throughout the night with highlights, analysis, snarky commentary and more in the live blog below.

If the updates aren't showing, please click here.