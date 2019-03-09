Duke vs. UNC score: Live game updates, highlights, stats, complete coverage of Blue Devils vs. Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The regular season ACC championship, the battle for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and good old-fashioned rivalry hate is all on the line Saturday night as the college basketball world turns its attention to the Dean E. Smith Center and the latest edition of the Duke vs. North Carolina.

Duke's decision to keep star freshman Zion Williamson out for another game has led to North Carolina being favored in the matchup, as the Tar Heels look to sweep the regular season series for the first time since 2009. A win tonight against Duke -- with or without Zion -- validates the notion that the 2019 team has the opportunity to accomplish everything that '09 national title team accomplished when postseason play starts next week.

So buckle up, bookmark the page and join us live as we keep you up to date with news, commentary and analysis from one of the biggest games of the year in college basketball.

