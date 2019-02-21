Duke vs. UNC: Zion Williamson blows out of his sneaker during first minute of game

Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson went down in the first minute of Wednesday night's rivalry game against North Carolina after blowing completely out of his shoe.

The incident took place as he was making a move at the top of the key driving into the lane, and he immediately went down to the ground in pain. It's unclear at this point if Williamson was injured on the play, but he grabbed at his knee and was seen limping off the court with his torn-through shoe in hand.

The reason for Williamson hobbling off the court could have been because he was shoeless, not because he required medical attention. But since the play, he has not returned to the court and remains in Duke's locker room, according to the ESPN broadcast.

Whatever the case, this is definitely one of the more bizarre incidents that we've witnessed throughout the illustrious history of this rivalry, and it's quite the unfortunate turn of events early on for the Blue Devils. Losing your star player early on against your eighth-ranked rival is one thing, but the manner in which Williamson was taken from Coach K and Co. has to have frustrations high in the first half.