LOOK: Zion Williamson blows through shoe vs. UNC, sending Twitter into a frenzy
Williamson's shoe completely exploded on the first offensive possession for Duke
Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson went down in the first minute of Wednesday night's rivalry game against North Carolina after blowing completely out of his shoe.
The incident took place as he was making a move at the top of the key driving into the lane, and he immediately went down to the ground in pain. It was unclear at the time whether Williamson was injured on the play, but he grabbed at his knee and was seen limping off the court with his torn-through shoe in hand. He would later be ruled out for the rest of the game.
Luckily, detective Barack Obama was on the scene to tell us what happened.
This is definitely one of the more bizarre incidents that we've witnessed throughout the illustrious history of this rivalry, and it's quite the unfortunate turn of events for the Blue Devils. Losing your star player early on against your eighth-ranked rival is one thing, but the manner in which Williamson was taken from Coach K and Co. has to have frustrations high.
Twitter, of course, was devastated to see the injury to Williamson. For a game that produced so much excitement and created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, losing Williamson really takes the wind out of the sails of not only Duke but also its fans. People have taken notice. Including a guy who knows what it's like to play with the whole country watching.
However, it wasn't like LeBron James was the only one taking notice. And even though he was hurt, some people couldn't help but blame the shoes.
Others, however, were just concerned for Williamson himself.
It's an incredibly unfortunate injury for Williamson, and for college basketball fans as a whole. With Williamson out for the game, Cameron Indoor Stadium has a clearly different aura to it. The only hope now is that the injury isn't too serious.
