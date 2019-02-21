Duke vs. UNC: Zion Williamson leaves game with knee injury in first minute of game vs. Tar Heels

Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson injured his knee early in Wednesday night's contest between the top-ranked Blue Devils and the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, and did not return. Williamson blew out his shoe 30 seconds into the first half and left the game.

Duke did not expound upon the nature of Williamson's status, though when he blew his shoe out, he immediately clutched his right knee. Williamson hobbled off the court moments later after an official timeout, shoe in hand, and went straight to the locker room. He did not return to the game and was shortly thereafter ruled out for the night.