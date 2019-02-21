Duke vs. UNC: Zion Williamson leaves game with knee injury in first minute of game vs. Tar Heels
Williamson blew out his shoe and left with the injury early in the first half
Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson injured his knee early in Wednesday night's contest between the top-ranked Blue Devils and the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, and did not return. Williamson blew out his shoe 30 seconds into the first half and left the game.
Duke did not expound upon the nature of Williamson's status, though when he blew his shoe out, he immediately clutched his right knee. Williamson hobbled off the court moments later after an official timeout, shoe in hand, and went straight to the locker room. He did not return to the game and was shortly thereafter ruled out for the night.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zion blows out shoe in first minute
Williamson's shoe completely exploded on the first offensive possession for Duke
-
Obama among stars at UNC-Duke
The Tar Heels-Blue Devils game was an unprecedented draw
-
UK's Travis out at least two weeks
Travis has been UK's most dominant inside presence all season
-
LIVE blog: UNC at Duke
Keep track of all the action from college basketball's biggest rivalry
-
Zion says he gained huge weight in HS
Williamson is listed at a stout 6-7, 285 pounds on Duke's online roster
-
Duke vs UNC odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. North Carolina 10,000 times