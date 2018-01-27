Duke vs. Virginia: Final score, live updates, highlights, gambling odds

No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium 65-63 Saturday despite a spectacular game from Marvin Bagley III and a tough comeback from the Blue Devils.

The victory stretched the 19-1 Cavaliers' lead in the ACC to three games as they now are 9-0 in the conference. Louisville plays Saturday night to attempt to close that to 2.5 games.

Duke, meanwhile, falls to 18-3 (6-3 ACC). Those first two losses came at Boston College and at NC State.

Duke was a 3.5-point favorite vs. Virginia, according to SportsLine.

Virginia vs. Duke statistics

Virginia's Kyle Guy had a team-high 17 points.

Duke's Marvin Bagley had 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Find full statistics and gametracker here.

Virginia vs. Duke analysis

If updates are not showing below, please click here