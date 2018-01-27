Duke vs. Virginia: Final score, live updates, highlights, gambling odds
The Blue Devils face their toughest home test of the season against No. 2 Virginia
No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium 65-63 Saturday despite a spectacular game from Marvin Bagley III and a tough comeback from the Blue Devils.
The victory stretched the 19-1 Cavaliers' lead in the ACC to three games as they now are 9-0 in the conference. Louisville plays Saturday night to attempt to close that to 2.5 games.
Duke, meanwhile, falls to 18-3 (6-3 ACC). Those first two losses came at Boston College and at NC State.
Duke was a 3.5-point favorite vs. Virginia, according to SportsLine.
Virginia vs. Duke statistics
Virginia's Kyle Guy had a team-high 17 points.
Duke's Marvin Bagley had 30 points and 14 rebounds.
Find full statistics and gametracker here.
Virginia vs. Duke analysis
If updates are not showing below, please click here
-
NC State proves credentials with UNC win
NC State now has wins over Duke, Arizona and the Tar Heels
-
Duke-UVA first half ends in wedgie
Duke's last-second heave ended in a wedged ball
-
Arkansas signs Anderson to extension
Anderson has a 142-80 overall record coaching the Razorbacks
-
HS freshman makes 80-foot game-winner
Blake Peters is going to have quite a story to tell his grandkids
-
Arizona vs. Utah odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney puts his 4-0 streak on Arizona picks on the line Saturday
-
West Virginia vs. Kentucky odds, picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Kentucky basketball and just locked in a play for...