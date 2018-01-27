Duke vs. Virginia odds: College basketball picks from expert who's nailed 4 straight Blue Devils games

College hoops fans get a Saturday afternoon treat when the Virginia Cavaliers travel to face the Duke Blue Devils at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. Duke is a 4.5-point home favorite, up one from the open.



Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He has won multiple handicapping contests and specializes in picking college sports.



And he has developed a knack for picking Duke basketball as evidenced by his 4-0 record picking for or against the Blue Devils.

Earlier in the season, he told readers to take Florida State +9.5 against Duke, saying Florida State's lock-down defense would be the deciding edge in backing the underdog. The result: The Seminoles lost by only seven at Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Nagel was able to cash in on the exact outcome he called for. Anybody following his picks is up big right now.



Nagel has taken into account Virginia's strong recent performances. The second-ranked Cavaliers have won 11 straight, including a dominant double-digit home victory against Clemson in their latest outing.



They've done it thanks to an elite defense. The Cavaliers, who have held their opponents to 55 points or fewer in six of their last seven games, lead the country in scoring defense at 51.6 points per game.



However, the Cavaliers' defense will be tested against Duke's top-ranked scoring offense. The Blue Devils, who are averaging 91.7 points, are led freshman phenom Marvin Bagley III. Bagley is averaging 21.6 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils.



But just because Duke's offense has been explosive thus far this season doesn't mean they can cover a 4.5-point spread.



Duke is an abysmal 0-5 against the spread in its last five games at home against Virginia, while the Cavaliers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games on the road.



