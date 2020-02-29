Duke vs. Virginia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions by model on 66-40 run

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils look to get back into the win column when they take on the host Virginia Cavaliers in a key ACC matchup in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday. The Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4), who are coming off a 113-101 double-overtime loss at Wake Forest, have lost two of three, while the Cavaliers (20-7, 12-5), who beat Virginia Tech 56-53 on Wednesday, have won five straight.

Tip-off from Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 121-51, including 40-34 in games played at Charlottesville. The Blue Devils are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 124.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. Virginia spread: Duke -3.5

Duke vs. Virginia over-under: 124.5 points

Duke vs. Virginia money line: Duke -173, Virginia +157

DUKE: Is second in the nation in scoring at 83.3

UVA: Leads the country in defensive scoring average at 52.7

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils have won 78.9 percent of their games under coach Mike Krzyzewski, who in 40 years has compiled a record of 1,082-290. Krzyzewski has surpassed a pair of milestone wins this season -- his 500th ACC victory and 1,000th win coaching a ranked Duke team. The Blue Devils play well on the road, going 7-3 this season and are 189-120 (.612) away from home under Krzyzewski.

Sophomore Tre Jones, who is one of 10 national semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, is the nation's only player averaging better than 16 points (16.1), six assists (6.5), 1.5 steals (1.7), shooting better than 43 percent (.433) and has a better than 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3).

Why Virginia can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Virginia spread. That's because Virginia, which has already clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament for the third straight year and sixth in the last seven years, is 12-3 on its home court and is 2-2 against ranked opponents. The Cavaliers have clinched their 10th straight winning season and are looking for their seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Senior forward Mamadi Diakite leads Virginia in scoring at 13.6 points and is averaging 6.7 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in nine straight games, including a double-double in a win at Pittsburgh on Feb. 22 and a 20-point performance against Notre Dame in a victory on Feb. 11. He needs 48 points to reach 1,000 career points.

