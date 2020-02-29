Duke vs. Virginia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions by proven model on 66-40 run

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils look to keep the pressure on the top two teams in the ACC when they face the host Virginia Cavaliers in their final road test of the season. The Blue Devils (23-5), who are third in the ACC standings at 13-4, are just one game out of first place, while the Cavaliers (20-7), who are fourth in the conference, are 6-1 in February.

Saturday's game is set for 6 p.m. ET from Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Duke has won three straight games at Virginia. The Blue Devils are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 123.5. Be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Virginia vs. Duke picks down.

Duke vs. Virginia spread: Duke -3.5

Duke vs. Virginia over-under: 123.5 points

Duke vs. Virginia money line: Duke -172, Virginia +157

DUKE: Is second in the nation in scoring at 83.3

UVA: Leads the country in defensive scoring average at 52.7

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils have had a lot of success against the Cavaliers, winning two straight in the series and 23 of the past 27. Duke, which is 6-2 in February, has already clinched its 25th straight winning season and 36th in the past 37. The Blue Devils enter the matchup with the fourth-best scoring margin in the nation at plus-15.1.

Freshman guard Cassius Stanley has been on fire the last two games, scoring a combined 35 points, including 21 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 22. For the season, Stanley is averaging 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, and is averaging 14.3 points and shooting at a .496 clip from the field over his last 14 games. He had a career-high 24 points against Louisville on Jan. 18.

Why Virginia can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Virginia spread. That's because Virginia, which has already clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament for the third straight year and sixth in the last seven years, is 12-3 on its home court and is 2-2 against ranked opponents. The Cavaliers have clinched their 10th straight winning season and are looking for their seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Senior forward Mamadi Diakite leads Virginia in scoring at 13.6 points and is averaging 6.7 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in nine straight games, including a double-double in a win at Pittsburgh on Feb. 22 and a 20-point performance against Notre Dame in a victory on Feb. 11. He needs 48 points to reach 1,000 career points.

How to make Duke vs. Virginia picks

