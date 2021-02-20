The Duke Blue Devils are suddenly brimming with confidence, but the seventh-ranked Virginia Cavaliers will try to burst their bubble when the teams face off in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils (9-8, 7-6) crushed Wake Forest 84-60 on Wednesday, and they appear to be forming an identity as they seek a signature victory. The Cavaliers (15-4, 11-2) hit a major speed bump in their last outing, an 81-60 loss to No. 16 Florida State, but they allow less than 70 points per game and are one of the nation's best shooting teams.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Durham, N.C. The Cavaliers are two-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 132.

Virginia vs. Duke: Virginia -2

Virginia vs. Duke over-under: 132

Virginia vs. Duke money line: Virginia -130; Duke +110

Virginia: F Jay Huff has had at least three blocked shots eight times this season.

Duke: G DJ Steward has scored in double figures in eight straight games.

Why Virginia can cover



Virginia is 25-12-2 against the spread in its last 39 road games against a team with a winning home record. The Cavaliers shoot 48.9 percent from the field (19th in the nation) and 39.8 from 3-point range (sixth), and four players shoot better than 43 percent from beyond the arc. Forwards Sam Hauser and Jay Huff are the main offensive options, with Hauser scoring a team-high 14.8 points and Huff scoring 12.9, and they also combine for 13.4 rebounds.

Hauser is the primary outside shooter, hitting 45 of his 103 3-point tries (43.7 percent), and Huff is efficient on his attempts (44.8 on 58). Huff is second in the ACC in shooting percentage (61.4), and the 7-foot-1 senior blocks 2.4 shots per game. Guards Kihei Clark (team-high 4.6 assists) and Trey Murphy (48.3 percent on 87 3-point attempts) also play critical roles on both ends. The road team is 21-6-1 ATS in the last 28 meetings between the teams.

Why Duke can cover

The underdog is 22-8-1 against the spread in the last 31 meetings between the teams, and the Blue Devils are building confidence. They have the usual array of young talent, and sophomore forward Matthew Hurt has been the most steady presence on both ends. He leads the team in scoring (18.3) and rebounds (6.5), and he has plenty of phenoms to back him up. Guards DJ Steward (13.2 points per game) and Jeremy Roach (2.6 assists) are making an impact in their first seasons, and sophomore Wendell Moore (9.6 points) has been a reliable option.

Hurt is third in the ACC in field-goal percentage (56.1) and is hitting 45.5 percent on a team-high 88 three-point attempts. The Blue Devils average 8.2 steals per contest, led by senior Jordan Goldwire, who ranks second in the ACC with 2.5. Hurt scored 22 points in the victory against Wake Forest, and Steward had one of his best games with 16 and seven rebounds. The Blue Devils rank third in the ACC in scoring at 75.3 points per game, while UVA scores 69.4 (13th).

